Tomkins 37-Save Shutout Leads Bakersfield to 3-0 Win over Eagles

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Bakersfield goaltender Matt Tomkins earned his second-consecutive shutout with a 37-save blanking of the Colorado Eagles, as the Condors defeated the Eagles 3-0 on Wednesday. Bakersfield built a 3-0 lead in the first period behind goals from forwards Rhett Pitlick, Daniel D'Amato and Seth Griffith. Colorado's effort to rally back would be stymied by a 0-for-5 performance on the power play. Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 24 shots.

Pitlick would start the scoring when he snagged a bouncing puck between the circles, before spinning and burying a wrister, putting the Condors on top 1-0 at the 5:52 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow to 2-0 just 3:15 later when Bakersfield forced a turnover behind the net, allowing D'Amato to field a cross-slot pass and tuck it home.

Griffith would collect his second point of the period when he bashed home a rebound in the crease, expanding Bakersfield's lead to 3-0 with 5:45 remaining in the opening frame.

Still trailing 3-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would earn three opportunities on the power play in the middle frame. Despite the bevy of chances, Tomkins and the Condors would keep the sheet clean, allowing Bakersfield to head to the second intermission still on top, 3-0.

The Eagles would go on to pick up two more chances on the power play in the third period, while also outshooting Bakersfield 14-5 in the final frame, but Tomkins would hold strong to secure the 3-0 shutout victory.

Colorado's penalty kill provided a bright spot for the visitors, finishing the night a perfect 4-for-4.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 23rd at 8:00pm MT at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.