Bears Recall Simon Pinard, Sign Reilly Webb to PTO

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the recall of forward Simon Pinard from the team's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Hershey has also announced the signing of Stingrays defenseman Reilly Webb to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Both moves were announced by Hershey vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer.

Pinard, 24, has appeared in two games with Hershey this season, logging one assist. The 5'10", 190-pound forward is currently tied for fifth in ECHL scoring with 36 points (12g, 24a) in 36 games. His 24 assists lead the Stingrays and are also tied for fifth in the ECHL, while his five game-winning goals are tied for second in the league.

Webb, 26, has produced four points (2g, 2a) in 37 games with South Carolina this season, his second professional campaign. The 6'4", 201-pound blueliner has produced 16 points (5g, 11a) in 105 career ECHL games, all with South Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Stoney Creek, Ontario, played three seasons of university hockey with Acadia University (Nova Scotia), where he generated 16 points (3g, 13a) in 74 games. The sixth-round pick (164th overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft also collected 57 points (7g, 50a) in 272 major junior contests with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League from 2015-20.

