Penguins Holding Donation Drive on Crosscheck Cancer Night
Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are hosting a donation drive as part of their Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger on Saturday, Jan. 31.
Fans are encouraged to bring comforting supplies for cancer patients to the game, items such as new soft blankets, cooling blankets, soft tissues, Chapstick, fidget toys, crayons and twistable pencils, wordsearch and activity books, journals, unscented Eucerin cream, anti-slip socks or slippers, sleep masks, and hard candies. Get-well cards and messages of support are welcome, as well.
Donations will be collected at Section 119 on Crosscheck Cancer Night. All of the donated items will be distributed to hospitals throughout the region by the Julia Hockey Mazur Foundation.
For any additional questions regarding the Penguins' donation drive, feel free to reach out to Amanda Cromer at (570) 208-5418 or acromer@wbspenguins.com.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting
Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can download the team's full slate of games at 2025-26-WBS-Schedule.pdf.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital Night January 30 - Syracuse Crunch
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 13 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hall of Fame Night, 80's Throwback Night Set for Next Friday - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Holding Donation Drive on Crosscheck Cancer Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Goaltender Isaiah Saville Recalled from Greenville, Forward Kentai Isogai Assigned to Swamp Rabbits - Ontario Reign
- Condors Captain Seth Griffith Signs Two-Year Contract Extension - Bakersfield Condors
- Kids with Cancer Face off with the Calgary Wranglers in the Sparks N' Sticks Hockey Tournament - Calgary Wranglers
- Winning Wednesday Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Recall Simon Pinard, Sign Reilly Webb to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Burned by Firebirds, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Canucks Get One Back with a 2-1 Win over the Laval Rocket - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tomkins Shuts Door Again in 3-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Three-Goal Rally Not Enough as Roadrunners Fall 5-3 to Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Carson Rehkopf's First Pro Hat Trick Helps Extend Firebirds' Winning Streak to Six - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tomkins 37-Save Shutout Leads Bakersfield to 3-0 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Make Themselves at Home in Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Mayhew Sets Iowa's All-Time Points Record in 6-4 Loss to Texas - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.