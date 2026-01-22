Penguins Holding Donation Drive on Crosscheck Cancer Night

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are hosting a donation drive as part of their Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Fans are encouraged to bring comforting supplies for cancer patients to the game, items such as new soft blankets, cooling blankets, soft tissues, Chapstick, fidget toys, crayons and twistable pencils, wordsearch and activity books, journals, unscented Eucerin cream, anti-slip socks or slippers, sleep masks, and hard candies. Get-well cards and messages of support are welcome, as well.

Donations will be collected at Section 119 on Crosscheck Cancer Night. All of the donated items will be distributed to hospitals throughout the region by the Julia Hockey Mazur Foundation.

For any additional questions regarding the Penguins' donation drive, feel free to reach out to Amanda Cromer at (570) 208-5418 or acromer@wbspenguins.com.

