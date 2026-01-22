Puck Drop for Sunday's Providence Bruins Game Moved to 1:05 PM
Puck Drop for Sunday's Providence Bruins Game Moved to 1:05 PM

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release


Providence, RI - Due to the New England Patriots game and expected weather, puck drop for Sunday's Providence Bruins game vs. the Toronto Marlies at the Amica Mutual Pavilion has been moved to 1:05 PM.

OurSports Central