Brunet, Dipietro Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, January 15, that defenseman Frederic Brunet and goaltender Michael DiPietro have been selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Illinois.

Brunet, 22, has skated in 34 games with Providence this season, tallying a career-best six goals along with 11 assists. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound defenseman has also notched two game-winning goals and boasts a plus-10 rating. The Gatineau, Quebec native ranks first among Providence defensemen in goals (6), assists (11), and points (17).

"The progression in Frederic's [Brunet] growth as a defenseman in the American Hockey League has been expedited," said Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. "He's a great blend of offense and it's great that he gets recognized as being a premier defenseman in the AHL."

DiPietro, 26, has appeared in 20 games with Providence this season, posting a 14-5-0 record. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender ranks first in the AHL with a .937 save percentage and a 1.82 goals against average. His 14 wins are the third most in the league.

"Michael [DiPietro] always gives you a chance to win," said Mougenel. "He's a premier goaltender in the AHL and proves it night in and night out. As good of a goaltender as he is, he's as good a person."

Brunet will be making his first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic, while DiPietro will make his second consecutive all-star appearance. They will join Patrick Brown, the playing captain selection for the Eastern Conference, and Head Coach Ryan Mougenel, who was selected to lead the Atlantic Division.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, February 11.







