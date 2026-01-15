Seamus Casey to Represent Comets at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and the AHL announced today that Seamus Casey has been selected to participate in the 2026 All-Star Classic presented by BMO on February 10th and 11th in Rockford, IL.
It is the second straight All-Star nod for the Florida native who turned 22 last week. Casey was drafted by the Devils in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft and is one of three defensemen from the North Division heading to the festivities.
"I've seen a lot of growth from him [Casey] through his commitment to working on the defensive side of his game, and he's been steady for us. He's put a lot of effort into the areas he's wanted to work on, and you can see the improvement he continues to make each and every game," commented Comets' Head Coach Ryan Parent.
The second-year defenseman began the season in New Jersey while rehabbing from an injury. He was loaned to Utica and made his season debut on October 25th, recalled by New Jersey for two games at the end of October, but has been with Utica since early November. He currently leads the team with 16 assists, is second with 17 points, and has five points in the first five games of 2026. Last year, Casey recorded 18 points in 30 games with the Comets, tied for fourth among Utica defensemen and second in points per game.
The team honored Casey towards the end of practice on Thursday with a display on the Vepe-Icepro LED Digital Dasherboards at the Adirondack Bank Center. "The guys' reaction and support mean a lot. There are a lot of good players on our team who deserve to go, but it's an honor and I'm looking forward to it," expressed Casey.
Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. Ryan Mougenel of the Providence Bruins, Pascal Vincent of the Laval Rocket, Dan Watson of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Mark Letestu of the Colorado Eagles will serve as coaches for the event. The All-Star Skills Competition is scheduled for 8 PM ET on Tuesday, February 10th, which will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the All-Star Challenge the following night, also scheduled for 8 PM ET, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game.
The Comets are back home on Saturday as they play host to Rochester at 6 pm. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.
