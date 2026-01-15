IceHogs' Korchinski, Lardis Named to Roster for AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford

Rockford, IL. ... The American Hockey League announced today the playing rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill which includes IceHogs' defenseman Kevin Korchinski and forward Nick Lardis.

Korchinski is named an AHL All-Star for the second-straight season. Last year in Coachella Valley, the defenseman recorded one goal and three assists along with a shootout goal in the championship game. The Hogs' defenseman was named the AHL All-Star Classic MVP for his efforts which helped the Central Division lock up the title for the first time since 2017.

A native of Saskatoon, Korchinski is on pace for a career year in his third professional season. The lefty has 19 points (2g,17a) in 33 games with the IceHogs, while also recording an assist in two contests with the Blackhawks. The 21-year-old paces Rockford defenseman in scoring and leads all skaters with eight power play points.

Lardis began his rookie season skating in 24 games with the IceHogs and picking up 26 points (13g,13a) during his AHL stint. His 13 goals and six power play goals still lead the club despite his call-up to the NHL in December.

Chicago's third-round draft selection of 2023 made his Blackhawks debut on Dec. 13 and scored his first NHL goal a week later against the Ottawa Senators. In 15 NHL games, Lardis has four goals and one assist.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2026 rosters feature 43 first-time AHL All-Stars and 13 rookies, as well as 12 former first-round NHL draft choices and seven second-round picks. In addition, 30 of the All-Stars named have also played in the National Hockey League already this season, including Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sergei Murashov; Hartford's Gabe Perreault; Lehigh Valley's Denver Barkey; Bakersfield's Quinn Hutson; San Diego's Tim Washe; Laval's Jacob Fowler and Adam Engström, Rockford's Nick Lardis and Kevin Korchinski; and Chicago's trio of Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas and Domenick Fensore.

Ryan Mougenel of the Providence Bruins, Pascal Vincent of the Laval Rocket, Dan Watson of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Mark Letestu of the Colorado Eagles will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8 ET/7 CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (8 ET/7 CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (noon ET/11 CT), highlighted by the inductions of the Class of 2026 - Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young - into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Lukas Dostal, Dalibor Dvorsky, Ryker Evans, Ethen Frank, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Devon Toews, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.







