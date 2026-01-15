Condors Leading Scorer Quinn Hutson Named AHL All-Star
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Condors RW Quinn Hutson has been selected to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. Hutson will compete alongside the Pacific Division February 10 and 11 in Rockford, Illinois.
A rookie, Hutson leads the Condors in scoring with 38 points (23g-15a) in 30 games and is third in the AHL scoring race. He leads all AHL rookies in scoring and is second in the league in goals with 23. For his accomplishments, he was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for the month of December. His 23 goals has already surpassed the Condors AHL rookie goal scoring record of 19 and is closing in on the team's goal scoring record of 30 set by Seth Griffith in the 2021-22 season.
Signed last March by the Oilers out of Boston University, Hutson also signed a two-year contract extension beginning next season. He has played four games with the Oilers this season and recently scored his first NHL goal in a game against the Boston Bruins.
CONDORS AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC HISTORY:
2026: Quinn Hutson*
2025: Matthew Savoie*
2024: Raphael Lavoie
2023: Seth Griffith
2020: Tyler Benson, Evan Bouchard*
2019: Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody*
2018: Ty Rattie
2017: Jordan Oesterle
2016: Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt
*denotes rookie
