Moose Recall Defenceman Ben Zloty from Norfolk

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Ben Zloty from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Zloty, 23, has scored 24 points (4G, 20A) in 29 games with the Admirals this season, and was selected as Norfolk's representative at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic. The Calgary, Alta. native has played in eight career AHL games, splitting time between Manitoba and the Texas Stars. He registered his first AHL point with an assist on Nov. 16/24 at Chicago. Zloty has skated in 112 ECHL games across three seasons in his career, recording 81 points (17G, 64A), with time shared between the Admirals and the Idaho Steelheads.

Ben Zloty

Defence -- shoots L

Born Feb. 24, 2002 -- Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 188

Ben Zloty Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The Moose continue their road trip tomorrow night against the Laval Rocket. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey gets rolling at 5:45 p.m. CT.

