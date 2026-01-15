Dmitri Simashev Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The American Hockey League announced the rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO today, and Tucson Roadrunners rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev has been named to the Pacific Division team.

The All-Star Classic will take place on February 10-11 at the BMO Center, home of the Rockford IceHogs, in Rockford, Illinois.

Simashev, 20, has recorded 14 points (4g, 10a), a plus-4 rating and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games during his rookie season with the Roadrunners. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound defenseman is averaging 1.00 points-per-game through his first 14 AHL contests, a pace that leads Tucson, all AHL rookie defensemen, and ranks tied for third among all league blueliners with at least 10 games played.

He is one of two Roadrunners to record multiple three-assist games this season and owns the team's longest point streak of the 2025-26 campaign, tallying eight points (3g, 5a) in six consecutive games from Dec. 6-27.

The Kostroma, Russia native opened the season with the Utah Mammoth, where he posted one assist and 18 PIM in 24 NHL games.

Selected sixth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft, Simashev is in his first year with the organization after signing his entry-level contract with the Mammoth on May 28, 2025, ahead of his first season in North America.

Before beginning is pro career in North America with Utah and Tucson, Simashev tallied 16 points (5g, 11a), a plus-18 rating and 24 PIM in 137 Kontinental Hockey League games across three seasons (2022-25) with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He also recorded two assists and eight PIM in 38 career Gagarin Cup Playoff games and helped Lokomotiv capture the franchise's first championship in the 2025 Gagarin Cup Playoffs.

Simashev becomes the 16th All-Star selection in Roadrunners franchise history. He is the third defenseman to earn the honor and the first since Kyle Capobianco in 2020, as well as the ninth rookie to be named an AHL All-Star.

All-Time Roadrunners All-Stars

2016-17: Brendan Perlini, Kyle Wood, Christian Fischer

2017-18: Nick Merkley, Dylan Strome, Kyle Capobianco

2018-19: Conor Garland, Kyle Capobianco, Michael Bunting

2019-20: Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson, Brayden Burke

2020-21: No All-Star Game (COVID-19 Pandemic)

2021-22: No All-Star Game (COVID-19 Pandemic)

2022-23: Michael Carcone

2023-24: Dylan Guenther, Matthew Villalta, Josh Doan

2024-25: Josh Doan, Cameron Hebig

2025-26: Dmitri Simashev

2026 AHL All-Star Classic Schedule

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. CST (5 p.m. MST), followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. CST (5 p.m. MST).

The AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony will take place earlier Wednesday at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford.

The Skills Competition pits Eastern Conference All-Stars against Western Conference All-Stars in seven events, including Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater and Accuracy Shooting.

The All-Star Challenge features a round-robin, three-on-three tournament between the Atlantic, North, Central and Pacific divisions.

How to Watch

Fans can catch all the AHL All-Star Classic action live on AHLtv on FloHockey. For ticket information, visit icehogs.com/tickets/2026-ahl-all-star-classic.







American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.