Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named 2026 AHL All-Star
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that Cleveland forward Luca Del Bel Belluz, the team's top scorer this season, was named to the North Division roster for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO at Rockford, IL's BMO Center, home of the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, from February 10-11. Del Bel Belluz will represent the Monsters as an AHL All-Star for the second consecutive season and currently leads Cleveland in goals (10), points (24), and power-play goals (5), adding 14 assists and a +3 rating in 22 AHL appearances this year. In 13 NHL appearances for Columbus this season, Del Bel Belluz supplied 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes.
A 6'1", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 22, was selected by Columbus in the second round (44th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on December 1, 2022 through the 2026-27 season. In 29 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-26, Del Bel Belluz supplied 3-7-10 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating. In 141 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-26, Del Bel Belluz registered 46-62-108 with 24 penalty minutes and a +7 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Del Bel Belluz supplied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.
