Jones, Levi Power Amerks to Shutout Win over Crunch

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (19-12-3-1) got timely saves from Devon Levi and big goals from Zac Jones (2+0) as they blanked the Syracuse Crunch (19-14-2-1) by a 3-0 score Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester, which has points in 13 of its last 17 games dating back to Nov. 22, has won three straight against Syracuse and four of the previous five games overall. With their second shutout win of the season, the Amerks move into second place in the North Division, sitting four points back of first-place Laval.

Jones notched his first-career multi-goal game in the AHL and 10th multi-point effort of the season while Jack Rathbone (0+2) notched his fourth two-point game over his last six contests. Riley Fiddler-Schultz extended his point streak to six games (4+2) as he netted his fourth goal.

Trevor Kuntar, Carson Meyer, Anton Wahlberg, and Jake Leschyshyn, who appeared in his 300th AHL game, all picked an assist to close out the scoring.

Levi (13-7-4) earned his second shutout of the season and ninth overall as he finished with 20 saves in his 24th appearance of the campaign. Levi, who logged his first-career shutout against the Crunch back on Nov. 29, 2024, has won each of his last three starts against Syracuse.

FIRST PERIOD

In a fast-moving first period, Rochester had four good hits while limiting the Crunch to a pair of shots in the opening 14:34. The tight-checking action continued despite each club taking a slashing infraction and the two teams went into the intermission scoreless while combining for just 11 shots.

The 11 shots were the fewest between Rochester (4) and Syracuse (6) in a first period since they totaled 10 on Jan. 5, 2022, which was also in the Flower City.

SECOND PERIOD

After being unable to capitalize on its first man-advantage of the night, Rochester broke the stalemate on its second power-play less than seven minutes into the stanza.

Moments after carrying the puck into the offensive zone and absorbing a hit along the left wall, Kuntar was the recipient of Rathbone's centering pass only to have his shot go wide of the net. The Buffalo native then tracked down the puck and took a slash before Rathbone dished another feed to Jones at the middle of the blueline. With time and space, Jones, who has scored all five of his goals this season on home ice, took a few strides towards the net then rifled a shot that sailed past Syracuse netminder Brandon Halverson at the 6:49 mark of the period.

The Amerks took a 1-0 lead into the final frame of regulation while holding Syracuse to only 11 shots through the first 40 minutes.

THIRD PERIOD

Holding a narrow one-goal lead to start the frame, Rochester nearly saw its advantage evaporate as Nick Abruzzese setup Mitchell Chaffee while on an odd-man rush but Levi stonewalled the attempt.

On the ensuing face-off, Leschyshyn won a draw to Meyer inside the right dot of the Crunch zone. The latter pushed the puck back to Jones, who avoided a poke check and then snapped a shot past Halverson as both Leschyshyn and Olivier Nadeau provided screens at the 4:18 mark.

The Crunch pulled Halverson with under four minutes left in regulation with the hopes of spoiling Levi's bid for a shutout, however, Fiddler-Schultz sealed the 3-0 win as he scored into the empty net from Wahlberg and Rathbone.

STARS AND STRIPES

Dating back to the start of the 2024-25 regular season, the Amerks won three straight and 14 of the last 21 games versus the Crunch, which includes a three-game sweep in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs ... Zac Jones shows five goals and 16 assists over his last 17 games dating back to Nov. 19 while Carson Meyer has produced 15 points (7+9) through his first 19 outings overall ... In the last three shutouts between Rochester and Syracuse, all three have been 3-0 scores and won by the home team.

UP NEXT

The Amerks hit the road as they make a return trip north of the border for another go-around with the Belleville Senators on Friday, Jan. 16 at CAA Arena. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

SYR: None

ROC: Z. Jones (4 - GWG, 5), R. Fiddler-Schultz (10)

Goaltenders

SYR B. Halverson - 17/19 (L)

ROC: D. Levi - 20/20 (W)

Shots

SYR 20

ROC: 20

Special Teams

SYR PP (0/2) | PK (1/2)

ROC: PP (1/2) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - Z. Jones

2. ROC - D. Levi

3. ROC - J. Rathbone

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxdWTruv_cQ

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/C1DUu4vL8Ec

ZAC JONES POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/N4le6E2Ieyc

DEVON LEVI POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/RHE3p9sfvoU







