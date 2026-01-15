Gulls Dropped by Abbotsford

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 5-3 Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls now have a 15-1 1-6-2 record on the season.

Sam Colangelo netted his seventh goal of the season, a power play goal, and collected his ninth assist. Colangelo has 3-7=10 points in eight of his last nine games.

Yegor Sidorov tipped home his eighth goal of the season. Sidorov's eight goals are tied for third most among active Gulls skaters.

Tristan Luneau tallied a pair of assists for his second multi-assist game of the season. Luneau now has 4-8=12 points on the campaign.

Sasha Pastujov and Nikolas Brouillard each registered an assist tonight. Pastujov's 8-17=25 points rank second among Gulls skaters.

Calle Clang stopped 19 shots.

The Gulls will get another shot at the Abbotsford Canucks at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Friday evening (7 p.m. PST) on Gulls Fight Cancer night.

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Forward Sam Colangelo

On the third period tonight

I think instead of coming out and kind of playing on our toes and keep playing the same way, we kind of got on our heels a little bit, playing with the lead, we just didn't execute to our game plan and we kind of gave them some chances. They made the most of their chances there so unfortunate way to end the game.

On playing right wing tonight

I wouldn't lie, I played more right wing my whole life than on the left. I feel comfortable on the [right], but there's no denying that I've been trying to find my game a little bit here, honestly, since I got sent down. I don't think I've been playing my best. It's a little more comfortable on the right side and playing with [Sasha Pastujov and Jan Mysak], they possess the puck a lot. They make a lot of plays. We make plays off the rush and in the o-zone. I think our line had a pretty good game, but it sucks we didn't come up with the win there.

On playing Abbotsford again on Friday

I think just sticking to our details. I think we play the way we play the first 40 minutes, there's no doubt we would have won that game. They're a good team. Obviously, they have a lot of guys that won the Calder Cup last year, so they know how to win and obviously we didn't want to see that tonight. But we kind of saw tonight that if we let them stay in the game, then they'll make you pay for it. Get back to work tomorrow and get ready for Friday.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On where the game turned around tonight

There was a lot of good in the first bit. We also gave up two breakaways in the first period, which isn't something we're looking to do, but the majority of the game we're playing the way that we want to play. Then into the third period, had a neutral zone turnover that ended up in a penalty, and then they strike off their power play. It doesn't take very long. It gets a bounce and I think it's the very next shift, or soon after we're giving up a rush and they put another one in. Good on us for battling back and evening the score but then unfortunately, we had a defenseman alone at the net front without a stick. It's just kind of that kind of game. First goal goes in off of a skate, and then the next one goes in off a stick, and now we have a defenseman alone the net front. I think there's a lot of good in this game, certainly a lot closer to the way we want to play than the Colorado game. But in the end, we're empty handed.

On moving Sam Colangelo to right wing

Trying to find some offense. We go scoreless in the last game, so it lends itself towards, 'okay, what sort of lines can we juggle?' This line of Jan [Mysak], Sammy [Colangelo] and Sasha [Pastujov] was very good for a long stretch last season, right before Sam got called up. Then we had some different people work through that line, but we knew that there was some chemistry there that we wanted to try to capitalize on and the guys were good today.

On what the team will do differently before Friday's game

I don't think stylistically or style of play there's massive adjustments that are needed. I think there's some small things and details that we should certainly explore, but there's a lot of good in this game. Unfortunately, at the end, we end up on the wrong side, but there's easily correctable things to be able to fix.







