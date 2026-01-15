Wolves' Nadeau, Robidas, Fensore Earn AHL All-Star Nods

January 15, 2026

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Thursday the rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by BMO, and the Chicago Wolves will have three representatives participating in the festivities to be held Feb. 10-11 at the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill.

Wolves forwards Bradly Nadeau and Justin Robidas and defenseman Domenick Fensore have been selected to the Central Division team--the first AHL All-Star Classic appearances for each player.

The 20-year-old Nadeau has followed his historic rookie season with another sensational campaign during the 2025-26 slate. The St.-Francois de Madawask, N.B., native has 11 goals--three of them game-winners--and 14 assists along with a plus-11 plus-minus rating in 24 contests.

Robidas, 22, paces the Wolves in scoring with 15 goals and 12 assists while sporting a team-leading plus-14 rating. The Plano, Tex., native also leads the Wolves with two shorthanded tallies.

Fensore has been one of the most dynamic blueliners in the league, ranking fourth in the AHL among defensemen with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists). The 24-year-old from Thornwood, N.Y., is tied with Nadeau for the team lead in game-winning markers.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Rockford IceHogs and will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony--which will include Wolves legend Wendell Young's induction--on Wednesday, Feb. 11 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. The Wolves are one of five teams in the league with three representatives.

Joining Nadeau, Robidas and Fensore on the Central Division squad are Sebastian Cossa, John Leonard and Dominik Shine of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Hunter Haight of the Iowa Wild, Thomas Milic of the Manitoba Moose, the Milwaukee Admirals' Ryan Ufko, the Rockford IceHogs' Kevin Korchinski and Nick Lardis as well as Cameron Hughes of the Texas Stars.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Friday night (7 p.m.).







