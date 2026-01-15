Ufko Selected for AHL All-Star Classic

Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Admirals defenseman Ryan Ufko has been selected to play in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, IL on February 10 and 11.

The 2025-26 season has been a breakout one of Ufko, who began the year with multi-point efforts in four of his first six games. The Admirals blueliner currently he leads all AHL defenders in both goals (9) and points (35) and he sits second in the assist category with 26. He is tops on the Admirals roster in points and assists and multi-point games (10) and over his past six games has collected 11 points. Ufko has been one of Milwaukee's leaders on the powerplay as well, with 15 assists and four goals coming with a man advantage.

The Smithfield, NY native hasn't missed a game for the Admirals since joining the team out of college at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, a streak of 114 games. During that time he has scored 18 goals and dished out 53 assists for 71 points and skated in 25 Calder Cup Playoff contests, helping the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2024 and Division Finals in 2025.

Prior to turning pro, Ufko represented Team USA at the World Junior Championships in 2023, while taking home the bronze medal, Ufko performed well with 10 points in seven appearances, tying for the tournament lead among defenseman scoring. He was a Hobey Baker nominee during his final college season at UMass when he posted 26 points (10g-16a) in 37 games and was honored with the Len Ceglarski award in his final for exemplifying the qualities of sportsmanship on the ice, as voted on by the league's coaches.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8 ET/7 CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (8 ET/7 CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (noon ET/11 CT), highlighted by the inductions of the Class of 2026 - Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young - into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.







