Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, January 15, plans for the team's Las Vegas Thunder Knight. Henderson will pay homage to the iconic Las Vegas IHL team that was in operation from 1993-1999. The Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Las Vegas Thunder alumni will be in attendance at the game and will be available for autographs on the concourse during the first intermission.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including interactive inflatables, yard games, and food and beverage offerings. The festivities will kick off outside at 4 p.m.

The Thunder Knight jersey auction will open on Saturday, January 24 at 4:45 p.m. and close that night at 8:00 p.m. Fans can bid by visiting ThunderKnight.givesmart.com or by texting ThunderKnight to 76278.







