Silver Knights Prevail Against Eagles, 4-3

Published on January 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 4-3, Sunday Evening at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Henderson opened up the scoring early in the first period. Jeremy Davies crashed the net and was rewarded with his fourth goal of the season. The Eagles struck back later in the frame. Maros Jedlicka blasted a one timer that squeezed past Jesper Vikman at 11:44. The Silver Knights took a 2-1 lead later in the first on a power-play goal from Tanner Laczynski. Dylan Coghlan wristed a shot from the point which was tipped by Laczynski, who was parked in front of Colorado's goaltender. Jonas Rondbjerg also came up with an assist on the play.

The Eagles tied the game with a rebound goal from Maros Jedlicka at the 6:22 mark of the frame. Just three minutes later at 9:22 Colorado took their first lead of the contest with a goal from Alex Barre-Boulet.

The Silver Knights got one back to start the third. Tanner Laczynski got his second of the night at the 1:49 mark of the period. Henderson got a go ahead goal from Ben Hemmerling at 5:22. An Eagle's defenseman turned the puck over to Hemmerling in his own zone and Hemmerling finished the job on a mini breakaway to give the Silver Knights a 4-3 lead. Hemmerling's goal would turn out to be the game winner, and the Silver Knights would defeated the Eagles 4-3.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 7 | 6:30 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Friday, Jan. 9 | 7 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Saturday, Jan 10 | 6 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will be heading on the road for the next few games. First stop will be in Coachella Valley to take on the Firebirds on Friday, January 7 at 6:30 p.m. Then they will meet the Ontario Reign on Friday, January 9 at 7 p.m. Henderson will continue their road trip and play the Firebirds once again on Saturday, January 10 at 6 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

Silver Knights Prevail Against Eagles, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.