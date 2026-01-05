Lehigh Valley's Aleksei Kolosov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Aleksei Kolosov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 4, 2026.

Kolosov stopped 60 of the 61 shots he faced in two starts for the Phantoms last week, good for a 0.50 goals-against average and a .984 save percentage.

On Wednesday evening, Kolosov made 31 saves as Lehigh Valley posted a 3-0 shutout of Hershey. And on Sunday, he celebrated his 24th birthday by turning aside 29 shots as the Phantoms earned a 6-1 victory at Toronto. Kolosov was selected as the game's first star in both contests.

A third-round choice by Philadelphia in the 2021 NHL Draft, Kolosov has a record of 9-8-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 18 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season. He has also played two games with the Flyers in 2025-26. The native of Minsk, Belarus, is 15-15-2 with a 2.77 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 32 career AHL games with the Phantoms, and is also 5-10-1 in 19 NHL appearances for Philadelphia.







