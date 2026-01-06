Monsters Defeat Checkers 3-1

Published on January 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Charlotte Checkers (18-11-2-0) dropped their second game in a row as the Cleveland Monsters (15-11-4-1) skated away with a 3-1 win at Rocket Arena on Monday night.

Following a goalless first period, Nolan Foote broke through with the game's opening score, firing home his sixth goal of the season 51 seconds into the second period. Foote's goal extended his personal point streak to six games. Nate Smith received the primary assist, upping his point streak to five games. Sandis Vilmanis recorded the secondary assist.

Mikael Pyyhtia answered for the Monsters at the 4:42 point of the middle stanza, cashing in on a breakaway against Checkers netminder Cooper Black. Pyythia's seventh goal 2025-26 was unassisted.

Guilluame Richard gave Cleveland their first lead of the game at 14:09 of the third period, snapping a shot from the slot off a Checkers skate and past Black. The Checkers pulled Black for a sixth skater with 3:35 left in regulation, but Justin Pearson notched an empty-net goal in the final minute of regulation.

The game capped off the season series between the Monsters and the Checkers, with Cleveland winning three of four contests. Cooper Black stopped 20 of 22 shots in net for Charlotte, while Ivan Fedotov made 30 saves in his 11th win of the season.

In terms of special teams, the Checkers' penalty kill was perfect, extinguishing all three power-play opportunities for Cleveland on Monday night. They scored once on the man-advantage on four opportunities.

NOTES

Charlotte went 3-2 on their five-game road trip in four cities (Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Cleveland ... Checkers defenseman Mike Benning turned 24 years old today ... Black's personal five-game winning streak was snapped with the defeat ... Fedotov improved to 3-0 against the Checkers in 2025-26 ... Foote has 10 points in his last nine games ... Smith has eight points in his last five games ... Ludvig Jansson, Ryan McAllister, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Mikulas Hovorka, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







