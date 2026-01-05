Dallas Stars Recall Nathan Bastian and Loan Remi Poirier to Texas Stars

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forward Nathan Bastian from his conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League. Additionally, Dallas loaned goaltender Remi Poirier to the Texas Stars.

Bastian, 28, skated in 20 games for Dallas and scored three goals after signing with the organization last summer. The veteran winger compiled three points (2-1- 3) in four games, including two game-winning goals and a shootout-winning goal. He tallied an assist Dec. 30 at Iowa, scored an overtime goal Dec. 31 in Des Moines, netting the deciding goal in a shootout victory Saturday against Milwaukee, and scored the game-winner Sunday vs. the Admirals.

The Kitchener, Ontario native was originally selected by New Jersey in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Poirier, 24, owns a record of 8-10-4 in 22 appearances for Texas. He also boasts a 2.77 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout. The fourth-year Stars goaltender earned his 50th AHL victory Dec. 20 against Milwaukee and ranks third in Texas history with 51 wins.

The Farnham, Quebec native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Texas now hits the road for a three-game trip that begins Wednesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Stars and Griffins will face-off at 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.







