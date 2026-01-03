Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho and Reassigned to Texas

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Ben Kraws

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars goaltender Ben Kraws(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Dallas has recalled goaltender Ben Kraws from the Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas.

Kraws, 25, posted a 0-3-0 record with a 4.34 GAA and .840 SV% in four appearances for Texas to start the season. Since he was loaned to Idaho at the end of November, the second-year pro went 5-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .912 SV% in seven appearances with the Steelheads.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas on Mar. 24, 2024.

The Stars return home to face the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. A limited number of tickets is available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.