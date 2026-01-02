World-Class Guests Headline Belleville Sens Women in Sports Panel

BELLEVILLE, ON - Tickets are still available for the Belleville Senators' annual Women in Sports Night tomorrow (Saturday, January 3, 2026), which features a pregame speakers panel that includes plenty of local and major-league experience.

The panel, which is free with a ticket for Saturday's game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers), begins at 5:00 p.m. inside CAA Arena and will be hosted by Kay and Katie from the Babes of Quinte Podcast. And, fans who attend the panel will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see an Ottawa Charge PWHL game!

This year's panellists include:

Kati Parrott is the Senior Director of Marketing for the Ottawa Senators, overseeing all demand generation and brand equity initiatives for the organization. Nearly two years into her role, she brings a fresh, cross-industry lens to sport, shaped by her background in beauty and fashion. Her career journey reflects a passion for brand building, creativity, and advancing women's leadership across industries.

Jackie Jarrell grew up in Belleville on her family dairy farm and played minor hockey with the boys' Belleville Bobcats "AA" and the Quinte Red Devils "AAA", followed by a short stint with the Belleville Bearcats. At 16, Jackie played for the Durham Lightning of the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) (which evolved into the current PWHL). She had an NCAA Division 1 Ice Hockey Scholarship to Mercyhurst University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Medicine and a master's degree in Exercise Science. A former captain and two-time World Champion with Canada's national inline hockey team, Jackie won a total of 10 World Championship Medals (two gold, six silver, two bronze). She has owned and operated Gold Performance Training for the past 10 years and works there as a Registered Kinesiologist & Strength & Conditioning Coach with several of the Quinte Area's top athletes. She also currently serves as the Director of Fitness and Training of the National Hockey League Officiating Department, where she leads a team of 100 men. This position makes her the first female ever to have a full-time fitness position in the NHL.

Gia Spiropoulos was raised in Belleville and developed her love for basketball through the Belleville Spirits and Kingston Impact basketball clubs. Her talent and dedication led her to compete in Canadian university basketball, playing for the University of Waterloo, Queen's University, and Lakehead University. She completed her master's degree at Lakehead and continued her playing career, taking on a leadership role by coaching the women's basketball team, and was later recognized as the institution's Athlete of the Year. At the provincial and international levels, Gia represented Team Ontario during her development years and went on to compete as a member of the Greek National Team for six years. She also fulfilled a lifelong goal by playing professionally in Greece, where she earned additional team and league recognitions. Committed to giving back to the sport, Gia has coached within the Belleville Spirits organization and at the AAU level, working with high-performance youth athletes. She is currently a teacher and coach within the Ontario independent schools' athletics program, supporting both girls' and boys' basketball teams and continuing to mentor the next generation of athletes.

Morgan McHaffie is in her third year as Head Coach, Queen's Women's Hockey, after being Assistant Coach for seven years with the Gaels. McHaffie led the Gaels to a 10-14-1-1 record in the regular season and advanced to the OUA quarterfinals in 2024-25. McHaffie played five years with Queen's, winning two OUA Championships and a CIS bronze medal, and was named a CIS All-Canadian in her final year. She was the OUA MVP and also awarded the Queen's Athletics Outstanding Performance of the Year award in 2012-13. On March 3, 2011, in a postseason game against the Guelph Gryphons, McHaffie ended the longest collegiate hockey game on record by firing home a rebound past Gryphons goalie Danielle Skoufranis in the sixth overtime period. The game lasted 167 minutes and 14 seconds. Ã¯Â»Â¿

Women in Sports Night continues with the Senators supporting the Belleville Bearcats Girls Hockey Association throughout the night. The Sens will wear Bearcats jerseys in the warm-ups, raising funds for Bearcats programs through an online auction and in-game Chuck-A-Puck.

In-game, the Senators are welcoming DJ K-Lav to provide music and entertainment throughout the night, with Quinte Broadcasting's Alana Cameron joining as guest public address announcer and former Hits955 morning show host Charity Brown as guest in-arena host. Broadcast coverage for the night will be provided by CKWS-TV Kingston's Kaytlyn Poberznick and Alexa Hoskin, a former player at Quinnipiac University (NCAA) and a Belleville native. Fans will also have a chance to win a pair of PWHL tickets through a "Selfie from Your Seats" contest in-game!

To register for the panel, or get more information on the game, or any of our special guests, visit the Belleville Sens Women in Sports Night web page.

Single-game tickets for the Belleville Sens 2026 Women in Sports Night and all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale  via Ticketmaster  or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details  on  season seat memberships,  flex packs,  premium seating, the  Business Edge program, and more can be found by  visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







