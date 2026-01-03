DiPietro, Locmelis Put P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Hartford, CT - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 31 shots, while forward Dans Locmelis scored twice to put the Providence Bruins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-1 on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena. Riley Tufte recorded two assists, while Matej Blumel and Georgii Merkulov also found the back of the net.

How It Happened

Riley Duran dropped the puck behind for Blumel in the slot, where his wrist shot zipped inside the left post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 2:59 remaining in the first period.

Brennan Othmann's one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass found the open side of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:47 to play in the second frame.

Tufte's wrist shot from the slot rebounded off the goaltender's pad and out to Locmelis at the left post, where he chipped it into the open net to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 1:54 left in the second period.

Merkulov scored on the empty net with 2:18 remaining. Patrick Brown and Tufte received the assists.

Locmelis also scored on the empty net with 1:33 left.

Stats

Merkulov notched his 205th career point on his tally. He ranks second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring behind Andy Hilbert (2001-2005) with 210.

Locmelis recorded his second multi-goal game of the season.

DiPietro stopped 31 of 32 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 22-6-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, January 4 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.