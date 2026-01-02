Bakersfield's Quinn Hutson Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors forward Quinn Hutson has been selected as the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Hutson registered nine goals and four assists for 13 points in eight games for Bakersfield in December - and also scored his first career National Hockey League goal.

Hutson scored twice in the Condors' 5-1 win over Tucson on Dec. 3, and tallied a goal and an assist to help his team to a 4-0 victory at Henderson on Dec. 6. He recorded two goals and an assist in an 8-7 overtime win at Tucson on Dec. 13 - his fifth three-point game of the season already - and earned a recall to Edmonton, where he played three games and scored a goal on Dec. 18 at Boston. Hutson notched a goal and an assist in his return to the Condors on Dec. 27 vs. San Diego, and scored twice in a 7-3 win at Coachella Valley on New Year's Eve.

Hutson, who turned 24 on Thursday, signed as a free agent with the Oilers on Apr. 14, 2025, following three seasons at Boston University. The native of North Barrington, Ill., leads all AHL rookies with 19 goals and 32 points in 26 games for Bakersfield, good for a tie for fourth overall in league scoring.







American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

