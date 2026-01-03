Islanders Drop Road Contest to Thunderbirds, 4-2

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Springfield, MA - Heading into the New Year, the Bridgeport Islanders tried to win consecutive games against a divisional opponent when they stepped onto the ice against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the Mass Mutual Center on Friday night. In the opening game of 2026, the Islanders went into the third period down by a goal but could muster a comeback and lost the road contest to Springfield 4-2.

In the opening period, it took nine seconds for the Islanders to score and make it 1-0 after Joey Larson fooled goaltender Gerogii Romanov for his 12th of the season. But the Thunderbirds struck on their first shot as well when Hunter Skinner put the puck through traffic and behind goalie Henrik Tikkanen to make it 1-1 at 1:17. The Thunderbirds scored a late powerplay goal at 18:23 when Marc-Andre Gaudet took the cross-crease pass and slammed the puck in putting Bridgeport down 2-1.

Liam Foudy scored to tie the game 35 seconds into the middle frame for his 6th of the season bringing the game to a 2-2 tie. Springfield Dylan Peterson regained a lead for Springfield at 3:54 taking advantage of a fortuitous bounce.

In the final period of regulation, Alex Kaskimaki added an empty net goal at 18:10 to put the Islanders down 4-2 and that's how the game ended with Bridgeport dropping the contest on the road.

The Islanders are back on the ice tomorrow night against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 5:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena.







