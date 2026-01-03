Bojangles Game Preview: January 3 & 5 at Cleveland
Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
The calendar has flipped to 2026 but the Checkers are still out on the road - closing out this trip with a two-game set in Cleveland.
THE MATCHUP
Record/Standings
CLT - 18-9-2-0 (3rd Atlantic)
CLE - 13-11-4-1 (6th North)
Power Play / Penalty Kill
CLT - 16.2% / 85.0%
CLE - 15.5% / 83.3%
Offense / Defense
CLT - 3.03 GF/Game / 2.66 GA/Game
CLE - 2.45 GF/Game / 2.69 GA/Game
Head-To-Head
1-1-0-0
THE STORYLINES
ROAD WARRIORS
Bad weather threw a wrench into the start of this current road trip for the Checkers, as a travel delay ended up causing a schedule change that left Charlotte with a grueling stretch of three games in three nights in three different cities. The Checkers were up to the task, though, picking up a win in each leg of the trip so far - they took down the Bears thanks to a game-winner from Sandis Vilmanis in the final two minutes, bounced back from a late rally to beat the Phantoms in overtime and throttled the division-leading Penguins 6-2.
The Checkers are now 10-4-1-0 away from home this season, a record that puts them tied for the third-most road wins in the Eastern Conference and tied for the second-fewest road losses.
BRAVO, MASTRO
Robert Mastrosimone has been making a big impact since earning a recall from Charlotte's ECHL affiliate in Savannah. The 25-year-old is coming off a career-best outing in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he racked up a goal and two assists, and he now has seven points (2g, 5a) in 10 games with the Checkers.
ST. MARTIN HEATS UP
Hunter St. Martin earned his first pro point with an assist in the 13th game of the season, but he has been lights out since then. The 20-year-old rookie has five points in his last six games, including his first multi-point effort in the team's last contest.
TIGHTENED UP
The Checkers have made a habit of stifling their opponents as of late, a run that has locked them into the top 10 of the league's defensive rankings. They have allowed two goals in each of the last three contests and have not allowed more than three in any of their last seven games. In total, the Checkers have given up just 15 goals over that seven-game stretch.
THE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlotte
Nolan Foote - 7 points in last 7 games
Nate Smith - 4 points in last 3 games
Gracyn Sawchyn - 5 points in last 5 games
Cleveland
Luca Del Bel Belluz - 6 points in last 4 games
Mikael Pyyhtia - 7 points in last 4 games
Owen Sillinger - 4 points in last 6 games
THE INFO
Both games in Cleveland are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.
Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.
