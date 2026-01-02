Howard Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month

The American Hockey League announced today that Condors LW Isaac Howard has been named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for December.

Each month, the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player's charity of choice - and $2,500 to the Player of the Year's charity - highlighting the company's commitment to both excellence and community impact.

Howard, 21, led the AHL in scoring during the month with 16 points (8g-8a) in 11 games. He finished the month with four three-point games in his last six contests, including a natural hat trick on December 20 against Coachella Valley. He had three game-winning goals in the month.

On the season, Howard is t-5th in rookie scoring with 23 points (10g-13a) in 16 games. He began the season in Edmonton with the Oilers and had three points (2g-1a) in 17 games.

A 1st round pick (#31 overall) by Tampa Bay in 2022, Howard was acquired from the Lightning in the offseason by the Oilers.







