Hutson Named Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Condors rookie RW Quinn Hutson has been named the Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Hutson, who turned 24 yesterday, leads the Condors and all AHL rookies in scoring with 32 points (19g-13a) in 26 games. He is tied for fourth in the AHL scoring race and is third overall in goals.

He played eight games with the Condors during December, collecting 13 points (9g-4a) and capped off by a two-goal performance in a Condors 7-3 win in Coachella Valley on New Year's Eve. The month was also highlighted by a recall to the Edmonton Oilers in which he scored his first NHL goal against Boston in three games with the Oilers.

Undrafted, Hutson was signed as a free agent last spring out of Boston University.







American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.