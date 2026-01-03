Resilient T-Birds Push Past Isles to Win 3rd Straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (12-12-4-2) overcame an instant 1-0 deficit and rallied to a 4-2 win over the Bridgeport Islanders (12-15-2-1) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center. With the win, the T-Birds climbed to fifth in the Atlantic Division standings.

The night did not begin the way the T-Birds or their fans liked, as Joey Larson connected on the first shot of the game, beating Georgi Romanov just nine seconds from the drop of the puck to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead, the fastest goal to start a game in T-Birds history.

Despite the quick deficit, Steve Konowalchuk's team was far from ruffled, and just 1:08 later, Hunter Skinner retorted with a seeing-eye wrister off a face-off, beating Henrik Tikkanen to tie the score, 1-1.

Springfield kept the Islanders hemmed in their own zone for much of the period, to the tune of a 13-6 shot discrepancy in the T-Birds' favor through 20 minutes. In the dying seconds of the only power play of the frame, Springfield struck for the fourth time in its last nine advantages, with Marc-Andre Gaudet sneaking down the back door to one-time a Jakub Stancl pass behind Tikkanen at 18:33. Dillon Dube also factored into assists on each of the T-Birds' first-period tallies.

For a second consecutive period, the T-Birds were pulling the puck out of their net in a hurry, as Liam Foudy intercepted a clearing attempt along the near-side wall, cut to the right-wing circle, and beat Romanov to the short side, tying the game, 2-2, just 35 seconds into the middle frame.

However, for a second straight stanza, the Thunderbirds had a response in short order, as Dylan Peterson located a loose puck in the slot after a Calle Rosen shot ricocheted off traffic and landed right at Peterson's feet. The second-year pro slipped it under Tikkanen before the big goaltender could get across the crease, and Springfield regained the lead, 3-2, at 3:54 of the period.

Tikkanen and Romanov settled in after another set of early goals, and the two goalies preserved the 3-2 score into the final period. Springfield's top-flight penalty kill then provided a huge lift in the third, dispatching a pair of Bridgeport power plays as the visitors never could get the game equalized.

With Tikkanen at the bench for a sixth attacker with under two minutes left, the T-Birds executed a picture-perfect play to put a bow on this one, as Chris Wagner won a clean draw, Skinner cleared the zone, and Hugh McGing distributed to Alek Kaskimaki for an empty-netter with 1:50 remaining.

The T-Birds, who are now 10-2-2-1 over their last 15 games, take to the road for the first time in 2026 on Sunday as they visit the Providence Bruins for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

