Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2026 Indigenous Communities Night
Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - In partnership with Anish Branding and Seeing Red Media, the Belleville Senators proudly present Indigenous Communities Night on January 10th as they take on the Toronto Marlies at CAA Arena. This night continues to build on the Senators' commitment to recognizing Indigenous heritage in the region with a spotlight on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.
The first 3,000 fans will all receive noisemakers sponsored by Anish Branding. The Senators will also wear a soon-to-be-released specialty jersey featuring an updated Senators crest connected to the Haudenosaunee, designed by Indigenous artist Brent Beauchamp. These jerseys will be auctioned off post-game via the club's DASH Online Auctions page, with all proceeds going to the Kenhté:ke Language and Cultural Centre. The DASH jersey auction will run from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 9, and end at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 16.
"Indigenous Communities Night is an important opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of Indigenous Peoples in the Bay of Quinte, and across Canada," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We're proud to continue building meaningful relationships with the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and remain committed to listening, learning, and supporting Indigenous communities throughout our season and beyond."
"Seeing Red is proud to collaborate with the Belleville Senators on their Indigenous Night. Nights like this matter, and put Indigenous culture, talent, and pride at centre ice, where our stories can be seen, heard, and celebrated by thousands. When Indigenous artists sing on the ice, when players wear jerseys inspired by our designs, and when fans witness our culture in authentic ways, it sends a message: Indigenous stories deserve to stand in the spotlight. We are proud to showcase Indigenous excellence and representation on another proud Canadian stage."
Other fundraising efforts throughout the night will include the sale of limited-edition, official and game-used pucks, featuring the Haudenosaunee-inspired Belleville Sens crest, and a second intermission Chuck-A-Puck. Proceeds from those initiatives will support the Little Native Hockey League and help to cover travel costs for the LNHL team from Alderville First Nation to attend the tournament in Markham, Ontario, in mid-March.
The club is excited to welcome singer/songwriter Natasha Fischer to sing the national anthem, and we're proud to amplify the messages of our Indigenous partners, while sharing more about the club's efforts to connect with and support the local and broader Indigenous community.
The Senators will also welcome members from the Ottawa Black Bears of the National Lacrosse League, Travis Longboat and Connor Kearnan, to share more about the "Creator's Game" and take part in the intermission signing station.
Single-game tickets for the Belleville Sens Indigenous Communities Night in partnership with Anish Branding and Seeing Red Media, and all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre.
Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026
- IceHogs 15th Annual Autism Awareness Night Set for January 24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2026 Indigenous Communities Night - Belleville Senators
- Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - AHL
- Sebastian Cossa Wins Second Consecutive AHL Goaltender of the Month Award - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- World-Class Guests Headline Belleville Sens Women in Sports Panel - Belleville Senators
- Hutson Named Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month - Bakersfield Condors
- Howard and Hutson Both Receive AHL Monthly Awards for December - Bakersfield Condors
- Bakersfield's Quinn Hutson Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month - AHL
- Howard Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month - Bakersfield Condors
- Bakersfield's Isaac Howard Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month - AHL
- Hartford Wolf Pack Ink F Brian Carrabes to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Golder Returned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Condors vs. Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bye Bye Birdy - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2026 Indigenous Communities Night
- World-Class Guests Headline Belleville Sens Women in Sports Panel
- Special Teams Shine, But Senators Come up Short against Laval 4-3
- Belleville Sens Head into the Holidays on Four-Game Point Streak
- Belleville Sens Offer $15 North End Tickets for New Year's Eve Matinee