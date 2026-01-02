Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2026 Indigenous Communities Night

BELLEVILLE, ON - In partnership with Anish Branding and Seeing Red Media, the Belleville Senators proudly present Indigenous Communities Night on January 10th as they take on the Toronto Marlies at CAA Arena. This night continues to build on the Senators' commitment to recognizing Indigenous heritage in the region with a spotlight on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The first 3,000 fans will all receive noisemakers sponsored by Anish Branding. The Senators will also wear a soon-to-be-released specialty jersey featuring an updated Senators crest connected to the Haudenosaunee, designed by Indigenous artist Brent Beauchamp. These jerseys will be auctioned off post-game via the club's DASH Online Auctions page, with all proceeds going to the Kenhté:ke Language and Cultural Centre. The DASH jersey auction will run from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 9, and end at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 16.

"Indigenous Communities Night is an important opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of Indigenous Peoples in the Bay of Quinte, and across Canada," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We're proud to continue building meaningful relationships with the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and remain committed to listening, learning, and supporting Indigenous communities throughout our season and beyond."

"Seeing Red is proud to collaborate with the Belleville Senators on their Indigenous Night. Nights like this matter, and put Indigenous culture, talent, and pride at centre ice, where our stories can be seen, heard, and celebrated by thousands. When Indigenous artists sing on the ice, when players wear jerseys inspired by our designs, and when fans witness our culture in authentic ways, it sends a message: Indigenous stories deserve to stand in the spotlight. We are proud to showcase Indigenous excellence and representation on another proud Canadian stage."

Other fundraising efforts throughout the night will include the sale of limited-edition, official and game-used pucks, featuring the Haudenosaunee-inspired Belleville Sens crest, and a second intermission Chuck-A-Puck. Proceeds from those initiatives will support the Little Native Hockey League and help to cover travel costs for the LNHL team from Alderville First Nation to attend the tournament in Markham, Ontario, in mid-March.

The club is excited to welcome singer/songwriter Natasha Fischer to sing the national anthem, and we're proud to amplify the messages of our Indigenous partners, while sharing more about the club's efforts to connect with and support the local and broader Indigenous community.

The Senators will also welcome members from the Ottawa Black Bears of the National Lacrosse League, Travis Longboat and Connor Kearnan, to share more about the "Creator's Game" and take part in the intermission signing station.

