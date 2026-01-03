Wolves' Points Streak Hits 9 Games with 3-2 Shootout Loss to Griffins
Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
In a battle between the two top teams in the Central Division, the Chicago Wolves fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in a shootout Friday night in Michigan.
Noel Gunler and Justin Robidas each scored in regulation to help the Wolves extend their points streak to a season-long nine games, but Chicago fell in the shootout in the first of back-to-back showdowns between the teams.
Grand Rapids extended its franchise-record points streak to 17 contests and now sports a 27-1-1-1 record, the best start to a season in American Hockey League history.
The Griffins opened the scoring when Michael Brandsegg-Nygård found the back of the net late in the first period.
The Wolves knotted it with 44 seconds remaining in the period on Gunler's third goal of the season. The forward unleashed a wicked wrist shot from the left circle that beat Grand Rapids netminder Sebastian Cossa to the stick side. Skyler Brind'Amour picked up an assist on Gunler's tally.
Midway through the third, Robidas put the Wolves out in front 2-1 when the forward took a terrific feed from Bradly Nadeau and ripped a one-timer from the slot that solved Cossa to the stick side. Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki recorded assists on Robidas' team-leading 12th goal of the season. The helper extended Nadeau's points streak to seven games.
Grand Rapids pulled even with the Wolves on Antti Tuomisto's goal with 2:14 remaining in the third and after a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout.
John Leonard and Dominik Shine scored in the shootout on Wolves goaltender Amir Miftakhov while Cossa stopped attempts by Nadeau and Gunler to secure the triumph.
The Wolves, who outshot the Griffins 49-25 and have taken four of a possible six points against their rivals this season, dropped to 14-7-4-4 on the campaign.
Up next: The Wolves host the Griffins on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
