Morrison Nets a Pair in Firebirds' Win over Gulls, 5-2

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at Pechanga Arena by the final score of 5-2. Logan Morrison netted a pair of goals in the Firebirds' win that snapped a two-game losing skid for Coachella Valley. Nikke Kokko appeared in his 54th game as a member of the Firebirds, setting a franchise record for the most games played by a goaltender in team history. With the win, Coachella Valley now holds a 16-10-4-0 record on the season.

Coachella Valley got out to a 2-0 lead in the first 11:58 of the game. Logan Morrison snuck a shot through Gulls' goaltender Ville Husso for his 15th goal of the season with Jani Nyman getting the lone assist. Morrison struck again three seconds into a Coachella Valley powerplay with a wrist shot from between the circles, set up by Oscar Fisker Molgaard to extend the Firebirds lead.

The Gulls found the back of the net twice in a:50 span near the end of the first period, both on redirections in front of Nikke Kokko. Justin Bailey picked up his 11th of the season followed by Ryan Carpenter's sixth to tie the game.

Lleyton Roed netted a go-ahead goal less than five minutes into the second period as the rebound came right to his stick for his second goal in as many games. John Hayden and Gustav Olofsson earned the helpers on Roed's third of the season at 4:58.

The Firebirds added to their lead 2:10 into the third period as Eduard Sale put the puck past Husso on an odd-man rush. Jagger Firkus extended his point streak to six straight games as he and Andrei Loshko combined to assist on Sale's fourth goal of the season. John Hayden capped off the scoring with an empty net goal with 40 seconds left, his eighth goal of the season, to put the game away and seal a 5-2 win for Coachella Valley.

Nikke Kokko set a Firebirds' franchise record by appearing in the 54th game as a member of the team, the most by any goaltender in team history. Kokko passed both Chris Driedger and Ales Stezka in the record book. The Finnish born netminder made 25 saves on 27 shots in the win as Coachella Valley was outshot by San Diego 27 to 26. The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 1-for-2 and the penalty kill went 4-for-4.

THREE STARS:

3.) Lleyton Roed (CV) - Scored the eventual game winning goal at 4:58 of the second period. Now has goals in back-to-back games.

2.) Eduard Sale (CV) - Added an insurance goal for Coachella Valley at 2:10 of the third period. Now has six points over his last seven games.

1.) Logan Morrison (CV) - Scored two goals in the first period to pick up his team leading 15th and 16th goals of the season.

Coachella Valley heads to Ontario tomorrow, Saturday, January 3rd for the first matchup of the season of the season with the Reign. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT.







American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.