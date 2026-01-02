IceHogs 15th Annual Autism Awareness Night Set for January 24

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host the 15th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, on Saturday, Jan. 24 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

The IceHogs will wear Autism Awareness specialty jerseys featuring a newly designed IceHogs Autism Awareness logo on the crest of a white and red jersey. The jersey prominently features puzzle pieces, a long-standing symbol representing autism's complexity and diversity, as well as an infinity symbol on the jersey's right shoulder, representative of neurodiversity and acceptance.

The jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game and winning bidders who are present will have the opportunity to get the jersey right off the player's back immediately following the game. A select number of jerseys will be made available in the game's jersey raffle and in a second online auction the week after Autism Awareness Night. A portion of the fundraising proceeds from the event will benefit The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

Additional ways fans can support The Autism Program at Easterseals include purchasing a Premium Raffle Ticket for a chance to win one of at least 15 premium prizes. Premium Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 100 tickets are sold. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 15 via DASH. All purchasers are guaranteed to receive an Autism Awareness Night Mystery Puck signed by an IceHogs player along with additional prizes, while at least 15 lucky winners will also receive a premium prize with some of the top prizes including Chicago Cubs tickets in the exclusive Catalina Club (courtesy of Bucciferro Family McDonald's), a Nintendo Switch 2, Chicago Blackhawks and Rockford IceHogs gameday experience packages, and customizable versions of previous IceHogs specialty jerseys.

Fans can also contribute to Autism Awareness Night by purchasing an IceHogs Autism Awareness Night Mystery Puck at the game on Jan. 24.

Over the last 14 years, the IceHogs have donated over $215,000 from money raised at this annual event to The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

"For fifteen years, the IceHogs, The Autism Program at Easterseals, LawnCare by Walter, and our community have turned a night of hockey into a beacon of belonging-where families feel seen, fans learn something new, and every cheer helps fund the services that make a difference all year long," said Lori Davie, Program Manager for The Autism Program at Easterseals. "This milestone isn't just about tradition, it's about the thousands of moments of understanding we've created together."

Autism Awareness Night is proudly presented by LawnCare by Walter and media partners WIFR and 96.7 The Eagle.

