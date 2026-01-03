Bystedt Scores, But Barracuda Clipped by Condors

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda versus the Bakersfield Condors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Filip Bystedt scored early, but the San Jose Barracuda (18-10-1-1) couldn't solve Matt Tomkins the rest of the way in a 4-1 loss to the Bakersfield Condors (14-10-5-0) on Friday night at Dignity Health Arena.

Bystedt (10) opened the scoring at 4:19 of the first period, finishing a feed from Cam Lund, but Bakersfield answered midway through the frame when Max Jones (6) tied the game at 8:48.

The Condors took the lead for good early in the second period on Roby Järventie's (11) goal at 2:18. Despite six power-play opportunities, San Jose was unable to convert.

Connor Clattenburg (2) added an insurance marker at 8:01 of the third period, and Seth Griffith (8) sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 17:07.

Jakub Škarek made 27 saves on 30 shots for the Barracuda, while Tomkins earned second-star honors in a 30-save performance.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night as the Barracuda continue their road trip with the second game of the back-to-back.

San Jose is back home on Jan. 10 for Throwback Night which will feature a pregame Roy Sommer banner raising ceremony and a replica banner giveaway for the first 2,500. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

