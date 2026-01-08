White Helps Lift Barracuda Past Gulls in Shootout

San Jose Barracuda battle the San Diego Gulls

San Diego, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (39-19-11-1) earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the San Diego Gulls (14-9-6-2) on Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Colin White led the way with two goals in regulation and later scored in the shootout, while Cam Lund netted the decisive tally to secure the extra point for San Jose. Goaltender Jakub Skarek was sharp, stopping 26 of 28 shots through 65 minutes and several more in the shootout.

The Barracuda opened the scoring at 4:54 of the first period when White (7) finished a feed from Filip Bystedt. San Jose carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission after matching San Diego with 10 shots apiece.

The Gulls answered early in the second period, tying the game at 4:08 when Yegor Sidorov (7) beat Skarek stick side after the puck popped free to him along the left side. Despite several power-play opportunities on both sides, the score remained knotted at 1-1 heading into the third.

In the third, the Gulls drew a five-minute major when Jake Furlong was assessed a spearing penalty against Sasha Pastujov at 2:21, but San Diego managed just one shot on the advantage. Back at full strength, White (8) struck again at 14:53 of the final frame, banging in a rebound to give the Barracuda a 2-1 lead. San Diego pulled even late, however, as Matthew Phillips (8) scored at 19:05 with the net empty to force overtime.

Despite outshooting the Gulls 5-1 in the extra session and having an abbreviated power play, the Barracuda could not solve Calle Clang in overtime. After a back-and-forth series of shootout attempts, Lund buried the game-winner in the seventh round, and Skarek shut the door on San Diego's final chance to seal the 3-2 victory.

San Jose outshot the Gulls 31-28 and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while San Diego finished 0-for-3.

The Barracuda return home on Saturday, Jan. 10 for Throwback Night which will feature a pregame Roy Sommer banner raising ceremony at 5:15 p.m. and a replica banner giveaway for the first 2,500. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

