Hartford Wolf Pack Recall D Cooper Moore from Loan to Bloomington Bison
Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Cooper Moore from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Moore, 24, has appeared in 12 games with the Wolf Pack as a rookie this season, recording two assists. He notched his first career professional point, an assist, on Nov. 21 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
He has also skated in five games with the Bison, notching two assists.
The native of Greenwich, CT, signed a one-year deal with the Wolf Pack on Jun. 23. Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Moore skated in 163 NCAA games over five seasons with the University of North Dakota and Quinnipiac University.
Moore recorded 63 points (11 g, 52 a) during his NCAA career.
