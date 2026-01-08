Jacob Julien Reassigned to Norfolk
Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Jacob Julien from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Julien, 21, posted 54 points (11G, 43A) in 65 games while serving as an alternate captain with the OHL's London Knights during the 2024-25 campaign. He added 19 points (6G, 13A) in 17 playoff games as London captured the OHL Championship. Julien then racked up four points (2G, 2A) in five games on the way to hoisting the Memorial Cup with the Knights. The London, Ont. product totalled 148 points (49G, 99A) in 172 games through his junior career, which included two OHL Championships. Julien was a fifth round selection (146th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Jacob Julien
Centre -- shoots L
Born Sept. 12, 2004 -- London, Ont.
Height 6.04 -- Weight 190
Jacob Julien Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)
The Moose begin a six-game road trip against the Milwaukee Admirals tonight. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey gets rolling at 6:45 p.m. CT.
Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.
