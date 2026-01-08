Morrison Scores Powerplay Goal in 5-1 Loss to Silver Knights

Published on January 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, were defeated by the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-1. Logan Morrison scored the team's lone goal, a powerplay strike in the third period in the loss that dropped the team's record to 16-12-4-0.

Henderson ended the first period with a two-goal lead thanks to a powerplay goal from Ben Hemmerling and an even strength tally from Tanner Laczynski. The Silver Knights extended their lead late in the second period on a wrist shot from Jonas Rondbjerg.

Sloan Stanick scored his first AHL goal to extend Henderson's lead to 4-0 just 46 seconds into the third period. Logan Morrison got one back for Coachella Valley with a powerplay goal setup by Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth at 5:11.

Tanner Laczynski capped off a five-point game with his second goal at 8:30, coming on the powerplay, to make it 5-1 Silver Knights.

Henderson goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 38 of 39 shots while Coachella Valley's Nikke Kokko made 26 saves on 31 shots.

The Firebirds set a new franchise record for most penalty minutes taken in a game (63), breaking the previous total (58 - vs. Henderson, March 25, 2023). Ian McKinnon set a Coachella Valley single-game record for most PIMs, racking up 27 (previous was 19, also set by McKinnon, on January 28, 2023, at Iowa).

Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 1-for-3 and the penalty kill went 6-for-8.







American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.