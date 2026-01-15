Nyman Nets Another Two Goals in Firebirds' 6-3 Win over Texas Stars

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Texas Stars on Wednesday night at H-E-B Center by the final score of 6-3. Jani Nyman scored twice for the second straight game to help the Firebirds sweep their Texas road trip and improve the team's record to 19-12-4-0 on the season.

Coachella Valley got out to a 2-0 lead in the first 10:36 of the game. Ville Ottavainen netted his first goal of the season as his shot from the right point ricocheted off the blocker of Stars' goaltender Remi Poirier into the back of the net just 3:48 in. John Hayden recorded the lone assist. Carson Rehkopf extended the Firebirds' lead as he found the puck in front of the goal to capture his fifth goal of the season. Andrei Loshko and Gustav Olofsson teamed up on the assists. Texas pulled within a goal on a powerplay strike from Antonio Strangis 48 seconds later.

Jani Nyman put the Firebirds ahead 3-1 with a breakaway backhander for his first of the game and fourth of the season. Logan Morrison and Ville Ottavainen were credited with the helpers at 17:17 of the second period. Texas made it a one-goal game just 50 seconds later on a shot from Luke Krys.

The Firebirds restored their two-goal lead 2:06 into the third period as Oscar Fisker Molgaard took advantage of an odd hop of the end wall for his seventh of the season. Caden Price and Lleyton Roed picked up the helpers. Matthew Seminoff put a shot over the glove hand of Coachella Valley netminder Jack LaFontaine to once again make it a one-goal game.

Another strange bounce in the corner ended up in the Firebirds' favor as Tyson Jugnauth dumped the puck into the corner, where it caromed off the boards and went to the front of the goal. Jani Nyman tucked the puck home for his second of the game to add some insurance for Coachella Valley. John Hayden added an empty net goal in the final minute to secure the 6-3 victory.

Jack LaFontaine made 25 saves on 28 shots to pick up his first win of the season. Coachella Valley outshot Texas 38-28. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-1 on the powerplay and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

THREE STARS

3.) Cameron Hughes (TEX) - Recorded three assists for the Stars. Finished the season series with six assists in four games.

2.) Ville Ottavainen (CV) - Ottavainen recorded his first goal of the season and added an assist for a two-point performance.

1.) Jani Nyman (CV) - Nyman scored twice in the win and now has four goals over his last two games.

The Firebirds wrap up their road trip with a matchup against the San Diego Gulls this Saturday, January 17th.







