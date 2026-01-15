Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) center Filip Bystedt has been named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, which will take place at the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill., from Feb. 10-11, 2026.
Bystedt, 21, is pacing the Barracuda in points (28), assists (18), and overtime game-winning goals (2), and is second on the team in goals (10). From Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, 2025, he set a career-long eight-game point streak (3+7=10), one of the top five longest streaks in franchise history.
Last season, as a rookie with the Barracuda, he notched 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 50 regular season games. He has already surpassed his rookie totals this season in power-play goals (3) and game-winning goals (3), and is just three points shy, two goals shy, and one assist shy of his rookie totals in 18 fewer games. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1).
The six-foot-four, 198-pound native of Linkoping, Sweden, was selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (first round, 27th overall).
Bystedt is one of 12 former first-round NHL draft choices that will participate in the All-Star Classic.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11, and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. The Skills Competition pits the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. The All-Star Challenge is a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament among the four divisions to determine the All-Star champions.
Pacific Division All-Stars
F Filip Bystedt, San Jose Barracuda (1st)
F Jagger Firkus, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)
F Matvei Gridin, Calgary Wranglers (1st)
F Quinn Hutson, Bakersfield Condors (1st)
D Tyson Jugnauth, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)
D Kirill Kudryavtsev, Abbotsford Canucks (1st)
F Andre Lee, Ontario Reign (1st)
G Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)
F Jayson Megna (capt.), Colorado Eagles (1st)
G Isak Posch, Colorado Eagles (1st)
D Dmitri Simashev, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)
F Tim Washe, San Diego Gulls (1st)
Coach Mark Letestu, Colorado Eagles (1st)
Atlantic Division All-Stars
F Denver Barkey, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st appearance)
D Tobias Bjornfot, Charlotte Checkers (1st)
F Patrick Brown (capt.), Providence Bruins (1st)
F Tristan Broz, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)
D Frederic Brunet, Providence Bruins (1st)
F Jack Devine, Charlotte Checkers (1st)
G Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (2nd)
F Matt Luff, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)
D Cole McWard, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)
G Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)
F Gabe Perreault, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)
F Ilya Protas, Hershey Bears (1st)
Coach Ryan Mougenel, Providence Bruins (1st)
North Division All-Stars
G Artur Akhtyamov, Toronto Marlies (1st appearance)
D Seamus Casey, Utica Comets (1st)
F Laurent Dauphin, Laval Rocket (1st)
F Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cleveland Monsters (1st)
D Adam Engström, Laval Rocket (1st)
G Jacob Fowler, Laval Rocket (1st)
F Conor Geekie, Syracuse Crunch (1st)
F Konsta Helenius, Rochester Americans (1st)
D Zac Jones, Rochester Americans (1st)
F Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators (1st)
F Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch (1st)
F Isak Rosén, Rochester Americans (2nd)
Coach Pascal Vincent, Laval Rocket (2nd)
Central Division All-Stars
G Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd appearance)
D Domenick Fensore, Chicago Wolves (1st)
F Hunter Haight, Iowa Wild (1st)
F Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars (1st)
D Kevin Korchinski, Rockford IceHogs (2nd)
F Nick Lardis, Rockford IceHogs (1st)
F John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd)
G Thomas Milic, Manitoba Moose (1st)
F Bradly Nadeau, Chicago Wolves (1st)
F Justin Robidas, Chicago Wolves (1st)
F Dominik Shine, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)
D Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)
Coach Dan Watson, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd)
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- T-Birds Donating 3,000 Hats & Gloves to Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Seamus Casey to Represent Comets at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Utica Comets
- Barkey Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named 2026 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Kudryavtsev to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dmitri Simashev Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Carl Lindbom Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tim Washe Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs' Korchinski, Lardis Named to Roster for AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Leading Scorer Quinn Hutson Named AHL All-Star - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of Amerks Named to American Hockey League North Division All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Wolves' Nadeau, Robidas, Fensore Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Andre Lee Selected for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Thomas Milic Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Ilya Protas Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport's Cole McWard Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ufko Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Posch, Megna, Letestu to Represent Eagles at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Brunet, Dipietro Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Bjornfot & Devine Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Forward Cameron Hughes Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cossa, Leonard and Shine to Participate in 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Forwards Jakob Pelletier, Conor Geekie Named 2026 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Matt Luff Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Unveils Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marjala Magic Seals Big Week with 3-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall Breazeale, Reassign Edwards to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Defenceman Ben Zloty from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Dropped by Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Beat the Gulls in a Massive 5-3 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Rallies from Three-Goal Deficiit to Top Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Coughs up Three-Goal Lead in Third, Fall to Ontario 4-3 in a Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Nyman Nets Another Two Goals in Firebirds' 6-3 Win over Texas Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Jones, Levi Power Amerks to Shutout Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Come up Short against Firebirds - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
- Cardwell Lifts Barracuda Past Condors in OT
- Barracuda to Televise Five Games on Nbc Sports California Beginning January 24
- San Jose Barracuda to Celebrate Career of Legendary Head Coach Roy Sommer this Saturday, January 10 at Tech Cu Arena
- White Helps Lift Barracuda Past Gulls in Shootout