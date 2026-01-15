Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 15, 2026

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) center Filip Bystedt has been named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, which will take place at the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill., from Feb. 10-11, 2026.

Bystedt, 21, is pacing the Barracuda in points (28), assists (18), and overtime game-winning goals (2), and is second on the team in goals (10). From Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, 2025, he set a career-long eight-game point streak (3+7=10), one of the top five longest streaks in franchise history.

Last season, as a rookie with the Barracuda, he notched 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 50 regular season games. He has already surpassed his rookie totals this season in power-play goals (3) and game-winning goals (3), and is just three points shy, two goals shy, and one assist shy of his rookie totals in 18 fewer games. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1).

The six-foot-four, 198-pound native of Linkoping, Sweden, was selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (first round, 27th overall).

Bystedt is one of 12 former first-round NHL draft choices that will participate in the All-Star Classic.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11, and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. The Skills Competition pits the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. The All-Star Challenge is a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament among the four divisions to determine the All-Star champions.

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Filip Bystedt, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

F Jagger Firkus, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

F Matvei Gridin, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F Quinn Hutson, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

D Tyson Jugnauth, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

D Kirill Kudryavtsev, Abbotsford Canucks (1st)

F Andre Lee, Ontario Reign (1st)

G Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

F Jayson Megna (capt.), Colorado Eagles (1st)

G Isak Posch, Colorado Eagles (1st)

D Dmitri Simashev, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

F Tim Washe, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Coach Mark Letestu, Colorado Eagles (1st)

Atlantic Division All-Stars

F Denver Barkey, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st appearance)

D Tobias Bjornfot, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

F Patrick Brown (capt.), Providence Bruins (1st)

F Tristan Broz, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

D Frederic Brunet, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Jack Devine, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

G Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (2nd)

F Matt Luff, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

D Cole McWard, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

G Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

F Gabe Perreault, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Ilya Protas, Hershey Bears (1st)

Coach Ryan Mougenel, Providence Bruins (1st)

North Division All-Stars

G Artur Akhtyamov, Toronto Marlies (1st appearance)

D Seamus Casey, Utica Comets (1st)

F Laurent Dauphin, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

D Adam Engström, Laval Rocket (1st)

G Jacob Fowler, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Conor Geekie, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

F Konsta Helenius, Rochester Americans (1st)

D Zac Jones, Rochester Americans (1st)

F Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators (1st)

F Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

F Isak Rosén, Rochester Americans (2nd)

Coach Pascal Vincent, Laval Rocket (2nd)

Central Division All-Stars

G Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd appearance)

D Domenick Fensore, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Hunter Haight, Iowa Wild (1st)

F Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars (1st)

D Kevin Korchinski, Rockford IceHogs (2nd)

F Nick Lardis, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd)

G Thomas Milic, Manitoba Moose (1st)

F Bradly Nadeau, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Justin Robidas, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Dominik Shine, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

D Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

Coach Dan Watson, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd)







American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

