Cardwell Lifts Barracuda Past Condors in OT
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (20-11-1-2) rallied to earn a 4-3 overtime victory over the Bakersfield Condors (18-10-6-0) on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena. Ethan Cardwell led the way with two goals, including the game-winner at 2:42 of overtime, as the Barracuda snapped a three-game skid against Bakersfield.
San Jose jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period when Cardwell (5) opened the scoring at 9:13, finishing a feed from Patrick Giles. Quentin Musty (8) doubled the advantage on the power play at 15:26. Bakersfield answered late in the frame, however, as Josh Samanski (7) scored with just 13 seconds remaining to pull the Condors within one.
The Condors took control in the second period, scoring twice in a 28-second span. Viljami Marjala (8) tied the game at 12:35 before James Hamblin (9) followed at 13:03 to give Bakersfield a 3-2 lead heading into the third.
San Jose pushed back in the final period and was rewarded at 6:38 when Cam Lund (5) buried a shot off a feed from Egor Afanasyev and Filip Bystedt to knot the game at 3-3. The Barracuda carried the momentum through the remainder of regulation, outshooting Bakersfield 11-5 in the third, but could not find the go-ahead goal.
In overtime, Cardwell (6) ended it with his second of the night, finishing a feed from Luca Cagnoni.
The Barracuda return to the ice on Friday in Tucson, beginning a three-game road trip. The team returns back to Tech CU Arena on Jan. 24 to face the the Condors. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
