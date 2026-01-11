Wolf Pack Notch Two Shorthanded Goals in 5-1 Triumph over Bruins
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack rebounded in a big way on Saturday night, scoring a 5-1 victory over the Providence Bruins in front of 8,349 fans at PeoplesBank Arena in the annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game.
Adam Sýkora let the teddies fly just 2:45 into the hockey game, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead. While shorthanded, Justin Dowling gained possession on the right-wing side. Dowling sent a pass to Sýkora on the left-wing side, where he beat Simon Zajicek to make it 1-0.
The goal was Sýkora's second shorthanded tally of the year and the club's third.
Brett Berard extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:06, ripping his third goal of the season from the right-wing circle.
Dowling sent a cross-ice pass to Berard, who settled the puck and then lasered one by Zajicek to give the Wolf Pack a power play goal in three straight games.
Trey Fix-Wolansky expanded the lead to 3-0 16:53 into the second period. The veteran forward rushed into the offensive zone and zipped a shot on Zajicek that the rookie netminder denied. Fix-Wolansky followed up his rebound, however, and potted his team-leading eleventh goal.
Dowling made it 4-0 at 8:38 of the third period, potting the second shorthanded goal of the night for the Wolf Pack. Dowling danced to the goal and deked out Zajicek before stuffing home his sixth goal of the year by the netminder's right pad.
Riley Tufte got the Bruins on the board at 12:54 with a shorthanded marker of his own, but Jackson Dorrington ended the intrigue at 15:05 when he backhanded home a rebound.
Callum Tung improved to 4-2-0 on the season in net for the Wolf Pack, making 24 saves.
The Wolf Pack hit the road for the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' against the Bridgeport Islanders tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. Coverage begins with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' from Total Mortgage Arena 2:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Jan. 23 when the Islanders come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.
