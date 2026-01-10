Ryan Mougenel Named Atlantic Division Head Coach for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, January 10, that Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel has been named the head coach representing the Atlantic Division for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois.

Pascal Vincent (Laval Rocket, North Division), Dan Watson (Grand Rapids Griffins, Central Division), and Mark Letestu (Colorado Eagles, Pacific Division) were also selected as All-Star head coaches. The head coach of the teams with the highest points percentage in each of the four divisions were selected.

Mougenel, who is making his first AHL All-Star appearance, has led the Providence Bruins to a 24-6-1-0 record through 31 games this season. This ties the most wins for Providence through 31 games in franchise history (24-5-2-0, 2007-08). Under Mougenel, the P-Bruins currently rank second in the Eastern Conference on the power play (24.7%) and sixth in the conference on the penalty kill (83.1%). Providence ranks second in the league in win percentage (.790) and goals allowed (62).

Mougenel will join Patrick Brown, who was selected as one of two playing captains, at the AHL All-Star Classic, which will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, February 11.







