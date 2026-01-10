Belleville Sens Indigenous Communities Night Tonight Sold Out

Published on January 10, 2026

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce that tickets for the club's annual Indigenous Communities Night tonight are sold out!

The Senators will welcome a full house of 4,400 fans to CAA Arena, to celebrate Indigenous Communities Night when they host the Toronto Marlies (AHL Affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) for the final time this season, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Ã¯Â»Â¿

In partnership with Seeing Red Media and Anish Branding, the Senators will continue to build on the club's commitment of recognizing Indigenous heritage in the region, and beyond, with a spotlight on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. The Senators will wear specialty jerseys in-game, featuring a Haudenosaunee-inspired Belleville Sens crest, with DASH Online Auction proceeds going towards the Mohawk Language School on the Tyendinaga Territory.

The Sens will also be selling limited-edition game-used and authentic souvenir pucks featuring that same crest, with proceeds from a second intermission Chuck-A-Puck supporting the Little Native Hockey League and the LNHL team from Alderville First Nation. Ã¯Â»Â¿

