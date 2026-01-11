P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack

Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-1 on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Arena. Forward Riley Tufte scored the lone goal for Providence while shorthanded.

How It Happened

While shorthanded, Adam Sykora capitalized on a cross-crease pass to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 2:47 into the first period.

Brett Berard's wrist shot from the right circle snuck inside the near post for a power play goal, extending the Hartford lead to 2-0 with 14:54 remaining in the first period.

Trey Fix-Wolansky collected his own rebound above the crease and flipped a shot into the top-right corner to give the Wolf Pack a 3-0 lead with 3:07 to play in the second frame.

Justin Dowling danced through a defender and deked the goaltender before tucking the puck across the goal line for a shorthanded goal, extending the Hartford lead to 4-0 with 11:22 left in the third period.

While shorthanded, Dans Locmelis stole the puck away and dropped it for Tufte in the slot, where he chipped a shot past the blocker of the goaltender to cut the Wolf Pack lead to 4-1 with 7:06 remaining in the third period.

Jackson Dorrington flipped in a rebound to make it 5-1 Hartford with 4:55 to play in the third frame.

Stats

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 23 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The P-Bruins fall to 24-7-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, January 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

