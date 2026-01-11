P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-1 on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Arena. Forward Riley Tufte scored the lone goal for Providence while shorthanded.
How It Happened
While shorthanded, Adam Sykora capitalized on a cross-crease pass to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 2:47 into the first period.
Brett Berard's wrist shot from the right circle snuck inside the near post for a power play goal, extending the Hartford lead to 2-0 with 14:54 remaining in the first period.
Trey Fix-Wolansky collected his own rebound above the crease and flipped a shot into the top-right corner to give the Wolf Pack a 3-0 lead with 3:07 to play in the second frame.
Justin Dowling danced through a defender and deked the goaltender before tucking the puck across the goal line for a shorthanded goal, extending the Hartford lead to 4-0 with 11:22 left in the third period.
While shorthanded, Dans Locmelis stole the puck away and dropped it for Tufte in the slot, where he chipped a shot past the blocker of the goaltender to cut the Wolf Pack lead to 4-1 with 7:06 remaining in the third period.
Jackson Dorrington flipped in a rebound to make it 5-1 Hartford with 4:55 to play in the third frame.
Stats
Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 23 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.
The power play went 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.
The P-Bruins fall to 24-7-1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, January 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
