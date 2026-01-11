Iowa Erases Three-Goal Third Period Deficit In 5-4 Overtime Loss At Tucson
Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Iowa Wild erased a three-goal third period deficit to earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night.
Max Szuber beat Riley Mercer (22 saves) with a point shot through traffic 18:58 into the first period to put Tucson in front.
The Roadrunners outshot the Wild 12-4 in the opening 20 minutes.
Iowa tied the game 3:39 into the middle frame. After David Jiricek forced a turnover, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel set up Oskar Olausson in the right circle for a one-timer through Matthew Villalta (25 saves).
Julian Lutz and Ty Tullio scored at 10:03 and 16:19 to give Tucson a two-goal lead ahead of the second intermission.
Tucson outshot Iowa 22-13 through two periods.
Szuber snapped a shot past Mercer's blocker 7:42 into the third period to put the Roadrunners up 4-1.
Gerry Mayhew kicked off Iowa's comeback at 9:06. After Dylan Gambrell tipped a point shot by Carson Lambos on goal, Mayhew corralled the rebound and snuck the puck inside the near post.
The Wild pulled within one goal on the power play at 13:03 when David Spacek hammered a one-timer inside the right post with assists from Gambrell and Jiricek.
Iowa forced overtime with 21 seconds remaining and Mercer pulled in favor of the extra attacker. After Ben Gleason sent a pass to the top of the right circle, Caedan Bankier threw a shot toward goal that banked in off Jean-Luc Foudy.
Kevin Rooney secured the extra point for Tucson with a spinning finish 2:15 into overtime.
Iowa outshot Tucson 29-27. The Wild finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off all three Roadrunners power plays.
Iowa returns to Casey's Center to host the Toronto Marlies on Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. on Local Heroes Night.
Iowa returns to Casey's Center to host the Toronto Marlies on Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. on Local Heroes Night.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
