Panthers Recall Sandis Vilmanis

Published on January 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Sandis Vilmanis from the Checkers.

Vilmanis, 21, is currently tied for the team lead in points with 19 (eight goals, 11 assists) in 31 games this season. The Riga, Latvia, native is in the midst of his second season in Charlotte, having appeared in 92 AHL games and recorded 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists). In 11 Calder Cup Playoff games last year, Vilmanis scored three goals and added four assists.

Vilmanis was named to Team Latvia's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on January 6. His selection marked the first time an active Checkers player had been named to the Winter Olympics.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Vilmanis played three seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, logging 122 games with the Sarnia Sting and North Bay Battalion.







