Checkers Grab Point in Bridgeport

Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Charlotte Checkers (29-17-3-0) rallied for a point, but lost 4-3 in overtime to the Bridgeport Islanders (21-23-3-4) on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena.

Former Checkers forward Matt Luff scored in his first shift as an Islander, breaking the ice at 1:14. Luff was traded from the St. Louis Blues to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, reporting to Bridgeport ahead of Wednesday's game.

Nate Smith evened the game for Charlotte at 5:46, pouncing on a loose puck following a shot from Mikulas Hovorka. Smith's ninth goal of the season was his third goal in the last four periods.

Adam Beckman restored Bridgeport's lead 15:38 into the second period, burying his team-leading 20th goal of the season after a chaotic sequence. Despite outshooting Bridgeport 10-7 in the middle stanza, Charlotte trailed heading into the third period.

Pierrick Dube added an insurance marker for the Islanders at 9:04, but Noah Gregor delivered an immediate response for Charlotte. Gregor's fifth goal of the season came 34 seconds after Dube's tally off a great feed from Mike Benning.

Brian Pinho, who spent the last two seasons in Bridgeport, sent the game to overtime with his eighth goal of the season at 18:32. In overtime, the Islanders were given the game's first power play and cashed in with Beckman's second of the night at 1:35 of the extra session.

Cooper Black made 24 saves in the overtime loss.

NOTES

Charlotte is 2-1-1 on their current ten-game road trip ... Mitch Vande Sompel skated for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers/Islanders from 2017-22 ... Pinho represented the Islanders at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic ... Benning now leads the Checkers with 20 assists ... Smith has tied his goal total from last season with the Abbotsford Canucks in 34 fewer games ... Trevor Carrick, Liam McLinskey, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Hunter St. Martin, Gracyn Sawchyn, Marek Alscher and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







