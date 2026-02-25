Providence Bruins Sign Goaltender Joe Spagnoli to ATO
Published on February 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, February 25, that the Providence Bruins have signed goaltender Joe Spagnoli to an amateur tryout.
Spagnoli, 37, appeared in one career ECHL game with the Worcester Railers, stopping 11 of 12 shots faced through 15 minutes. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound goaltender played in eight career Federal Hockey League games between the Danbury Whalers and Watertown Wolves.
The Cranston, Rhode Island, native played three seasons of ACHA hockey at the University of Rhode Island from 2008-2011.
