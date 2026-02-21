P-Bruins Power Past Senators for Franchise Record 13th Straight Win

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins powered past the Belleville Senators 5-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion to set a franchise record with their 13th consecutive victory. Forward Brett Harrison scored two goals, while Matej Blumel recorded a goal and an assist and Georgii Merkulov notched two assists. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 shots including a penalty shot to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Just 27 seconds into the opening frame, Billy Sweezey knocked the puck ahead to put Harrison on a breakaway, where he fired a wrist shot inside the left post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

While on a delayed penalty, Arthur Kaliyev hammered a one-timer from the right circle past the glove of the goaltender to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:27 remaining in the first period.

Fifteen seconds later, Riley Tufte collected a rebound above the crease and backhanded a shot past the glove of the goaltender to give Providence a 2-1 lead. Blumel received an assist.

While shorthanded, Olle Lycksell collected a turnover at center ice and took it on a breakaway, before deking to the backhand and flipping a shot under the crossbar to tie the game at 2-2 with 10:17 to play in the second frame.

Merkulov stole the puck away and backhanded a pass to Blumel in the right circle, where he one-timed a shot into the upper-left corner of the net to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 5:13 left in the second period.

While cutting through the slot, Harrison redirected a shot from Merkulov into the back of the net to extend the Providence lead to 4-2 with 30 seconds remaining in the second period. Victor Soderstrom was credited with a secondary assist.

Just 24 seconds later, Jake Schmaltz chipped the puck ahead for Joey Abate to send him on a 2-on-1, before he fired a shot from the slot whistled inside the right post to give the P-Bruins a 5-2 lead. Christian Wolanin received a secondary assist.

Stats

Harrison's first tally was the quickest goal to start a game for Providence this season (0:27). He posted his first career multi-goal game.

DiPietro stopped 25 of 27 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 39 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 38-8-1-0.

Providence set a franchise record with its 13th consecutive victory.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 21 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

